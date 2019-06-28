Harness the power of creativity with clubs and craft programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Newborns to 18 months can experience a music-filled adventure at 9 a.m. Monday with Mother Goose On The Loose. Older children up to age five have their own adventure at 10 a.m. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk upon arrival.
Designers and crafters will have a blast with Maker Monday at 2 p.m. Create original jewelry, sculptures and whatever you can imagine.
Matinee Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. feature new and favorite anime episodes for teens.
Adults can Get Crafty at the library at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bring your creativity and sense of fun — no skills or experience required — and the library will supply art project ideas and materials.
Are you a knight or a princess?
Join the pagentry of Medieval Day at 9:30 or 11 a.m. Wednesday and learn about subjects ranging from catapults to courtly manners in the library’s castle keep Activity Room A.
Wondering about black holes, meteors and planets?
The Stellar Science Club is the best place to find the answers at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Friday Morning Makers is an all-ages family friendly creativity center where you supply the creativity and the library supplies the materials. See what you can create at 10 a.m. Friday.
The Book Discussion Club announces Maxwell King’s “The Good Neighbor” as the subject of its July 18 meeting. Print, digital print, and audio formats are available from the library’s catalog.
Explore your creativity with these new titles:
“Artisan Sourdough: Wholesome Recipes, Organic Grains,” by Casper André Lugg;
“No Crumbs Left: Recipes for Everyday Food Made Marvelous,” by Teri Turner;
“Seamless Knit Sweaters In 2 Weeks: 20 Patterns for Flawless Cardigans, Pullovers, Tees and More,” by Marie Greene.
The library will be closed Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday and will resume regular business hours Friday.
