Rain or sunshine, the diverse programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library focus on creativity, learning and literacy.
This weekend’s fun event gives all ages an opportunity for hands-on creativity.
If designing and modeling with paper is your thing, join the Paper Crafting Club at 2 p.m. Saturday to engage your creativity in a take-home project.
Featured events this week:
Little Steamers offers a child-led program in playing and learning together focused on STEAM learning at 9 and 10 a.m. Monday.
Homeschool Club introduces educational topics in engaging ways for ages 6 to 10 at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Club takes on the world of science one branch at a time at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Children ages 6 to 10 can learn about what is new and exciting in science, and younger siblings are welcome with parental supervision.
Families can explore science from gigabits to galaxies at the library. Science Night at 6 p.m. Thursday makes science fun and fascinating.
For a lively literary event, the Book Discussion Club discussesBarbara Kingsolver’s “Unsheltered” at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Sometimes a great read is also great to listen to and here is a selection of the newest audio books in the library catalog for kids, teens, and adults.
“The Chupacabras Of The Rio Grande,” by Adam Gidwitz;
“Dragon Pearl,” by Yoon Ha Lee;
“The Editor,” by Steven Rowley;
“The Golden Tresses Of The Dead,” by C. Alan Bradley;
“The Line Tender,” by Kate Allen;
“The Parade,” by Dave Eggers;
“Samantha Spinner And The Spectacular Specs,” by Russell Ginns;
“See You In The Piazza: New Places to Discover in Italy,” by Frances Mayes;
“Song For A Whale,” by Lynne Kelly;
“We Are Displaced: My Journey and Stories from Refugee Girls Around the World,” by Malala Yousafzai.
