January is going to be a busy month for the Harker Heights library, as it is not only continuing its regularly scheduled programs, but it is putting a new twist on some familiar programs, as well as bringing some new programs to the public, as well.
Family Night on Jan. 17 will feature the theme, “Happy Birthday to You.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said, “This is a family program where the library celebrates everybody’s birthday for the coming year.”
The evening begins at 6 p.m., and will have stories and activities the whole family can enjoy.
On Jan. 18, the library will host a cake-cutting in honor of Edgar Allan Poe’s birthday, for the students of Eastern Hills Middle School.
We’re having just a “Happy Birthday Edgar Allan Poe” cake-cutting for the teens,” Youngblood said. The event will start at around 4 p.m.
The annual Holistic Health Fair will be held on Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The big program that we’re doing is the Holistic Health Fair,” Youngblood said. “We’ll be providing a variety of individuals and businesses that look at health from a holistic standpoint.”
Youngblood said the fair will be bringing in ways to look at the mind-body connection--for instance, nutrition, essential oils, even massage ... other ways to live a healthful life.”
Family Night on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. will be a Chinese New Year Celebration, and will be about the Year of the Pig. Children and their families will learn about the history behind the celebration, hear stories, and have hands-on activities.
Youngblood said that for children, the morning programs remain the same, except for one small change. Monday morning programs are now known as “Little Steamers.”
STEAM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics,” and teaching these concepts should begin as early as infancy.
Youngblood and children’s librarian Amanda Hairston rise to the occasion with the Monday morning programs, beginning at 9 a.m. for ages birth to 18 months, and at 10 a.m. for ages 19 months to 5 years.
“We’ll teach STEAM concepts through a variety of toys, activities and music,” said Youngblood. “We’ll focus on gross motor skills.”
Check the library’s website and calendar for more information at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library.
