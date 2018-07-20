Music, movies and maker spaces are at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library this week.
An evening of Jazz in the Library begins at 6:30 p.m. today and features Dave Wild.
Book Page Recycled Art at 4 p.m. Saturday gives teens an opportunity to explore this art form and create their own projects of book page art.
Anime Matinee Monday offers a variety of anime genres at 2 p.m. Monday for teen fans.
Children ages 5 to 12 have a chance to explore an interest through one of the library’s afternoon programs.
Design and hand make a finished craft piece with materials the library provides during Maker Monday at 2 p.m.
Find out how a favorite technology work during Tech Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Dig into scientific theories during Science Wednesday Rocks at 2 p.m.
The library is cooking up some family fun with Play With Your Food, a hands-on food science program, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Bookworms and Crafters Club combines two favorite pastimes that families can share at 6 p.m. Thursday.
All ages gather for a creative makerspace with Friday Morning Makers from 9 a.m. to noon to create a take home masterpiece from materials the library provides.
The recent discovery of 12 more moons orbiting Jupiter may inspire a closer look at planets and space starting with these books in the library catalog.
“Aerospace Engineer Aprille Ericsson,” by Laura Hamilton Waxman;
“Discovering New Planets,” by Mae Jemison;
“The Great Big Green,” by Peggy Elizabeth Gifford;
“The Hunt For Vulcan: And How Albert Einstein Destroyed a Planet, Discovered Relativity, and Deciphered the Universe,” by Thomas Levenson;
“Little Blue Planet,” by Jon Riggs;
“Our Earth,” by Kenneth Walsh;
“Our Moon: New Discoveries about Earth’s Closest Companion,” by Elaine Scott;
“Planet Jupiter,” by Ann Squire;
“The Rock From Mars: A Detective Story on Two Planets,” by Kathy Sawyer;
“Space Jokes,” by Viki Woodworth.
