Exploring the universe is easy with the programs and books at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Make the week a good one with music. Mother Goose On The Loose Baby Program is for newborns to eighteen months and their parents or caregivers at 9 a.m. Monday. Children to age five have their own music adventure at 10 a.m.
For those who have already registered, the library’s summer STEM camp begins at 1 p.m. Monday.
Maker Monday opens up a universe of creativity for ages 5 to 12 years. Use your imagination to create from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday.
Out of this World Wellness introduces easy fitness and health lessons for ages 5 to 12 years at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Summer Reading Social at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday is for readers who love to talk about the books they read. The focus of this week’s informally formatted meeting are graphic novels.
Cosmically cool fun is found at the library on Wednesday with amazing animals and the Creature Teacher.
Choose one of two show times, 9:30 or 11 a.m., for this live animal program with Creature Teacher Belinda Henry.
Stellar Science Club offers the world of science for ages 5 to 12 years to explore at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Everyone in the family can try out different arts and crafts during Family Maker Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Begin your exploration of the universe with these titles arriving just in time for the Summer Reading Club:
“Giant Tess,” by Dan Yaccarino;
“Slappy’s Tales Of Horror,” by Dave Roman;
“The Grim Grotto,” by Lemony Snicket;
“The Highway Rat,” by Julia Donaldson;
“Humphrey’s Creepy-Crawly Camping Adventure,” by Betty Birney;
“I Used To Be Famous,” by Tara Luebbe;
“The Inventors And The Lost Island,” by A. M. Morgen;
“The Invisible Garden,” by Valérie Picard;
“Lark And The Desert Disaster,” by Natasha Deen;
“Last Of The Name,” by Rosanne Parry.
