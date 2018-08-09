Summer activities are the highlight this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, beginning Saturday morning.
Create a paper-based craft with the Paper Crafts Club at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Use basic engineering skills to design and build with the Building Blocks Club at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Design a composition book displaying your own style during Maker Monday at 2 p.m.
Explore technology with a hands-on activity for ages 5 to 12 during Tech Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Learn to navigate the web with ease and confidence, and learn about a few cool things like the cloud computing during a Tech Tuesday Workshop for adults at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The Singing Zoologist brings nature and music together for an uproarious performance at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Find out how everyday science works during Science Rocks! at 2 p.m.
Explore the fun side of STEAM learning with hands-on activities for the family at 6 p.m. Thursday during Family Fun Night.
Discuss Jane Austen’s “Pride And Prejudice” at 6 p.m. Thursday with the Book Discussion Club.
Cosplayers can join the library at Geekfest 2018 on the campus of Central Texas College for thethe Harry Potter Yule Ball which begins 7 p.m. Friday.
Admission is required. For information, go to www.starsatnight.org/geekfest.
Log books and hours for the Summer Reading Club at www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/summerreadingclub.
Listening to an audio book on a hot summer day is easy with these titles available as CDs or MP3s.
“After Anna,” by Lisa Scottoline;
“Amina’s Voice,” by Henna Khan;
“The Cabin At The End Of The World,” by Paul Tremblay;
“Cottage By The Sea,” by Debbie Macomber;
“Hurricane Child,” by KherynCallender;
“The Lost For Words Bookshop,” by Stephanie Butland;
“The Pharaoh Key,” by Douglas Preston;
“Mrs. Sherlock Holmes,” by Brad Ricca;
“The Real Macaw,” by Donna Andrews;
“A Shout In The Ruins,” by Kevin Powers.
