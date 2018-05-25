Activities celebrating school being out for the summer are scheduled at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Building Blocks Club meets at 2 p.m. Saturday for design and engineering fun.
Move It Groove It Shake It is a creative movement and motor skills program for ages 3 and older at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Sign in at the Children’s Circulation Desk for this first come, first serve activity.
Story Time brings stories, songs and fun together at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Homeschool Club meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Science Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At next week’s School’s Out Celebration, teens will celebrate the end of school at the library from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
At Family Fun Night, find out what the last day of school means with stories, songs and more family fun at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Friday Morning Makers from 9 a.m. to 12 noon is an all-ages makerspace activity. Materials are provided and participants create the masterpiece.
The Book Discussion Club announced its July reading selection is Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give,” awarded the William C. Morris Debut Award for Young Adult Literature and the Odyssey Award. Readers can select print or digital eBook or digital audiobook versions from the library’s catalog.
Volunteering at the library offers teens an opportunity to serve the community of Harker Heights, gain job skills, and earn hours for clubs and classes. For information, call Rose Ramon at 254-953-5491.
Join the Summer Reading Club and read your way through a summer filled with adventure, scientific discovery, romance, history, travel, even jokes and riddles. Sign up in person at the library to begin your summer reading.
Books arriving just in time for summer reading fun:
“The Miscalculations Of Lightning Girl,” by Stacy McAnulty;
“My So-called Bollywood Life,” by Nisha Sharma;
“Not If I Save You First,” by Ally Carter;
“The Summer Of Jordi Perez (And the Best Burger in Los Angeles),” by Amy Spalding;
“Tradition,” by Brendan Kiely;
“Tyler Johnson Was Here,” by Jay Coles;
“We Are All That’s Left,” by Carrie Arcos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.