Look ahead to summer at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Register now for the Cooking With Jackie class at 10 a.m. May 19. Jackie McLaughlin, from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will share how to add more fruits and vegetables to meals in delicious, easy ways. To register, call 254-953- 5491.
This week at the library:
Paper Crafts Club meets at 11 a.m. Saturday. Children of all ages and their parents or guardians create greeting cards, scrapbooking pages, collages with paper and imagination.
The Book Discussion Club meets 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss Celeste Ng’s second novel “Little Fires Everywhere.”
Teens can gain job skills and be involved in community service this summer by volunteering at the library. For more information, call Rose Ramon at 254-953- 5491.
Summer is on its way, bringing a diverse array of summer programs; planning ahead will ensure a rocking summer at the library. Registration is required for the following three summer programs:
Children and teens can learn introductory coding skill in free workshops hosted by the library. Registration is now open for two coding class to be held Saturday, June 16.
Coding With Kids is for ages 8 to 11 and is from 10 a.m. to noon. Teen Coding Workshop is from 1 to 3 p.m. To register, visit the library.
Registration for Sewing Camp is open. For ages 7 to 12, this two-day camp will teach introductory sewing skills and offer hands-on experience in the fiber arts.
The camp is from 1 to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11. Register in person, or call 254-953- 5491.
Register the family now for A Night At Hogwarts for an evening of wizardry and witchcraft fun at 6 p.m. July 13. Register in person, or call 254-953- 5491.
