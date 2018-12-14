Story times and nursery rhymes are staples of library children’s programs everywhere. But a music program, especially one geared specifically for ages 0 to 5 years, isn’t necessarily something one associates with libraries, reading, or literacy in general.
Research shows that music exposure accelerates brain development, especially in the area of language acquisition. According to the Brain and Creativity Institute in California, music helps babies learn sounds, the meanings of words, it strengthens memory (this holds true for adults, as well), and dancing to music helps to build fine and gross motor skills. It helps develop reading readiness and overall literacy.
According to carnegiehall.org, making music, which includes clapping and dancing, builds brain/body coordination, and helps build communication skills.
Knowing all this, library director Lisa Youngblood has developed a fun program that relies on parent and child “working” together, building those skills while making music and combining it with movement. That program is “Mini Music Time,” which was offered each Monday in November.
“We work on fast, slow, high, low, rhyming, rhythm, but it’s really just an intro to music concepts,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood teaches more than just basic music concepts. “A lot of what we work with is school skills — having to wait, following directions—setting little boundaries, but age appropriate. The point is to give opportunities to learn.”
Youngblood had the 16 children, aged 18 months to 5 years, and their parent sit around a large, multicolored parachute.
For the warm-up, she played ascending and descending scales on a small xylophone, saying, “When the notes go up, we’re going to go up, when the notes go down, we’re going to go down.”
Children got up on their toes, reaching for the sky, and crouched low to the ground, changing their tempos as Youngblood changed hers.
As the morning progressed, children danced, rhymed, sang, and counted, all of which led up to the one activity the children had all been waiting for— parachute play.
Children and their parents all grabbed an edge of the parachute and created movement by shaking it up and down. Then the children got to crawl underneath while the adults wafted it up and down over them while Youngblood sang, “Come Under My Umbrella.”
The end of the song signaled the end of parachute play, and then children got to explore making music on their own with different instruments.
There were tambourines, rain sticks, jingle sticks, jingle bells, and xylophones to choose from.
Four-year-old Kierin Throop wore three jingle bells on one arm while he shook a jingle stick and played a xylophone as he danced—all at the same time.
Kierin’s mother, Bethany Throop of Belton, said, “I bring him here to socialize and play. He loves the activities and all the kids. The staff here is awesome, too. We try to come at least twice a week.”
Rose Kleefman of Copperas Cove said, “This is premium education.”
Monday mornings in December will focus on art exploration.
“Every Monday in December is a different art experience,” Youngblood said. Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said that local art studio Painting With a Twist was there on Dec. 10 to lead both the 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. classes.
Next week’s Harker Heights Herald will take a look at the art exploration classes.
Youngblood wants readers to know, “The library is only closed at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For all our regular programs, if we’re open, we’re a go.”
