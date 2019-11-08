Reference librarian Christina Link’s “Get Crafty” program for adults is held once a month at the Harker Heights Public Library. On the first Tuesday of each month, she brings a timely, seasonal art project to the table for adults to create a masterpiece of their own in a stress-free environment, and the results have been stunning.

This month’s project brought the nine attendees corn husk dolls, a timely, fall-friendly project steeped in history.

