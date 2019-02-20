Music and science are in the spotlight this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library. These children’s programs connect a child’s natural curiosity with interesting and fun ways of learning.
Adventures in music begin at 9 a.m. Monday with Mother Goose On The Loose for ages 18 months and younger. For ages 19 months to five years the adventures begin at 10 a.m. Beginner’s musical concepts are demonstrated through rhymes, rhythm and creative movement.
Baby Steps Lap Sit for ages newborn to 18 months sees parents and children work together to learn nursery rhymes, action rhymes, songs and basic sign language.
The Homeschool Club gives ages 6 to 10 an opportunity to explore a different educational topic each week at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Children’s Librarian Amanda Hairston.
The Science Club meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for an exploration into the world of science.
It is Science Night at the Library with science activities and projects for a Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Book Discussion Club meets at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss “The Wife Between Us,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.
Contemporary, futuristic and historical stories for young adult readers found in the library catalog include:
“Chasing Freedom: The Life Journeys of Harriet Tubman and Susan B. Anthony, Inspired by Historical Facts,” by Nikki Grimes;
“Finding Yvonne,” by Brandy Colbert;
“Flygirl,” by Sherri L. Smith;
“Keep Jumping / No Hating,” by Stephanie Perry Moore;
“Mare’s War,” by Tanita S. Davis;
“No Crystal Stair: A Documentary Novel of the Life and Work of Lewis Michaus,” by Vaunda Micheaux Nelson;
“On A Clear Day,” by Walter Dean Myers;
“Overturned,” by L. R. Giles;
“The Silence Of Our Friends,” by Mark Long, Jim Demonakos, and Nate Powell;
“Sparrow,” by Sarah Moon.
