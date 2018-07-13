Explore an interest with one of the summer programs at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Writers have a special opportunity this week to join other local writers for a Camp NaNoWriMo event.
The camp begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Activities Room C at the Heights Public Library and Activities Center. Writers of all ages and any genre are welcome.
The library’s own Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is in session 6:30 p.m. Friday for fans of Harry Potter.
Mother Goose On The Loose brings music to the very young Tuesday. The 9 a.m. session is for ages newborn to 18 months and the 10 a.m. session is for ages 19 months and older.
Wednesday is Dinosaur Day. Meet Dinosaur George at 9:30 and 11 a.m. during an interactive show the whole family can enjoy.
The Book Discussion Club meets 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss Haruki Murakami’s “1Q84.”
Families can meet some Harker Heights Community Helpers at the library during Family Fun Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
An evening of Jazz in the Library brings Dave Wild back to the Heights library at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a special after-hours musical performance.
Light refreshments will be served before the performance which begins at 7 p.m.
Read on with these books during this summer’s Reading Club.
“100 Bugs!: A Counting Book,” by Kate Narita;
“Adventure Time 14,” written by Mariko Tamaki and illustrated by Ian McGinty;
“American Street,” by Ibi Aanu Zobio;
“Animals: Knowledge You Can Touch,” by Dorling Kindersley Publishing;
“Bug Girl: Fury on the Dance Floor,” by Benjamin Harper;
“Cartoon Academy: Cartoon Faces: How to Draw Faces, Features, & Expression,” by Christopher Hart;
“Chavo The Invisible,” by Lee Nordling;
“Dr. Ernest Drake’s Dragonology: The Complete Book of Dragons,” by Dugald Steer;
“Fly Guy And The Alienzz,” by Tedd Arnold;
“Giraffes Can’t Dance,” by Giles Andreae.
