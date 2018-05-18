The Paper Craft Club of the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library invited the local youth to design handmade Mother’s Day cards Saturday morning.
“We are making Mother’s Day cards so the kids have something beautiful to give to their mom,” said Christy Gutierrez, volunteer in charge of the club. “They can either put a picture inside or candy or a gift card.”
The goal of the Paper Craft Club is to teach children how to be creative with paper. Gutierrez has been volunteering at the library for almost 10 years and enjoyed crafting in her free time. Through the club, she can share her passion with others.
“The kids come in, make their projects and then they can enjoy the rest of the library,” Gutierrez said.
The Paper Craft Club is for all ages and meets every second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. at the library.
“Each month we have a specific theme,” Gutierrez said. “Next month we’ll be making a Father’s Day card. August is back to school, so we’ll make a scrapbook page. The kids can put a picture of their first day of school on there.”
All crafting supplies are donated from the community.
Twelve-year-old Annalies Priest has been a volunteer at the library for two years and especially liked the club.
“It’s a nice program. It gives kids the opportunity to have fun and also do unusual activities,” Priest said. “If you give kids the opportunity to create, it makes them more independent later on in life.”
The Paper Craft Club is one of many other activities the Harker Heights Public Library offered for children and young adults.
Volunteer Paulo Matao, 16, enjoyed helping out his community and cherished the diverse program his local library put together.
“The library offers a lot of programs for kids to have fun,” Matao said. “As I grew up, I wasn’t interested because they didn’t make it interesting for kids. This library is different.”
The next Paper Craft Club meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon June 9 at the Harker Heights Public Library.
More information on the library program as well as the Summer Reading Club 2018 can be found on the Harker Heights Public library’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.