The Paper Crafts Club meets at the Harker Heights Public Library on the second Saturday of every month, and features a craft project that kids and adults alike can do that reflects something special about each month.
For instance, at Christmas, the project was Christmas cards; this month everyone got to make personalized Mother’s Day cards.
The club is led by volunteer Christy Gutierrez of Killeen, who provides everything needed to make the cards and other crafts.
A scrapbooker and stamper herself, she has not only the materials, but also the tools needed to personalize each item.
Gutierrez said, “Today we’re going to do something a little different ... I’ll be running the paper through a Cuttlebug — it will give the paper a 3-D look because it embosses it.” The “paper” was like a thinner card stock, sturdier than actual paper and stiffer, which would not only give the card a more decorative feature but would also lend to the card’s form.
“They’ll color the design for the card first,” Gutierrez continued, “then cut it out, and I’ll do the embossing for them.”
The embossed paper would be on a different colored paper. Gutierrez had selected pastels and bright yellows and blues to compliment the designs the participants would color themselves; participants could use crayons, markers of varying sizes, and colored pencils for their parts.
Gutierrez also had small cut-out butterflies and even gems people could add to their cards, as well as stickers. “With kids, the more colors, the more stickers, the better,” she said.
Gutierrez’s daughter, 6-year-old Isabella, set right to work making a card for her mother. She said, “I’m in Kindergarten … I’m going to color the back, too … You need to color the whole thing for it to look beautiful.”
She ended up making not one, but two cards, complete with envelopes, for her mother.
Charlotte Moore of Harker Heights brought her four children, who ranged in age from 1 to 10. She said she heard about the event online.
“This is our first time here. We’re new to the area.”
Moore’s oldest daughter, Aalayna, spent a lot of time coloring the Mother’s Day design in detail, using many different colors in both markers and colored pencils. She added cutout flowers to the front of the card, and then, in a unique twist, used a sheet of metallic silver paper on the inside of the card, to which she then glued the colored and decorated Mother’s day message. She even decorated the envelope with a flower and two bright yellow butterflies.
Moore wasn’t surprised at her daughter’s creativity. “She loves art,” she said.
There are plenty of opportunities to take part in Paper Crafts Club in the coming months.
“Next month we’ll do Father’s Day cards,” Gutierrez said. “July is a summer theme activity, and August is back-to-school.”
