Oh, the things you can do this week at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
From yoga to swimming, movies to gaming, art to reading, the library has something for everyone to celebrate during the Summer Reading Club kickoff week.
Enjoy a session of yoga at the library at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring a yoga mat and bottled water to Yoga with Tawni from Living Lotus Yoga Studio for a relaxing and reinvigorating session.
Fiber artists will enjoy conversation and camaraderie at the library. Artists are invited to bring their projects to Fiber Frenzy at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Anime Matinee Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. presents features from the library collection. Teens can enjoy a movie experience without the movie price.
Adults can Get Crafty making art at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Learn a new craft using supplied materials and let your creativity blossom.
Kick off the beginning of this year’s Summer Reading Club with a Big Truck Show from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Big trucks from fire trucks to police cruisers and street sweepers will be on hand to celebrate Big Reading Fun.
Sign up for the reading club challenge and receive a tote bag and begin your summer adventure exploring the universe.
Experience Nintendo Land on the library’s Wii U during the First Thursday Gaming Event for teens from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Reading is fun when joined by friends from Reading Rovers. Spend a relaxing evening beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday reading, drawing, or telling stories.
Dive into summer at the Teen Pool Party at the Carl Levin Pool just for ages 12 to 17.
The Harker Heights Public Library and the Heights Parks and Recreation Department will host a night of swimming, music, and food from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, June. 7.
Gate admission rates apply. For information, call Carl Levin Pool at 254-953-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.