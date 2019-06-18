Get ready to blast off into summer fun at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library.
Exercise your creativity with the Paper Crafts Club at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Maker Monday for ages 5 to 12 years. Create your own jewelry, paper sculptures and more with this summer makerspace at 2 p.m. Monday.
Out Of This World Wellness at 2 p.m. Tuesday is a high energy program with mini lessons in fun fitness activities and tasty healthy snacks for ages 5 to 12 years.
Out Of This World Science Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday is an all-ages family event. Visit the back garden and activities room A to learn about the moon, experience the portable planetarium, and explore an interactive groundwater trailer.
Stellar Science Club at 2 p.m. Wednesday explores the world of science for ages 5 to 12 years. Younger children are welcome with hands-on parental or caregiver assistance.
Work through the writing process with other local writers. Writer’s Support Group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday for idea brainstorming, feedback, and the latest news and tips for publishing.
Complete a fun science project at Science Family Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Friday Morning Makers from 10 a.m. to noon is an all-ages crafting program. The materials are provided, and you provide the creativity.
Sign up for the Summer Reading Club and begin exploring the universe with these titles:
“Adventure Time: Marceline the Pirate Queen,” by Leah Williams;
“Adventures Of Charlie The Ranch Dog,” by Ree Drummond;
“Another Quest For Celeste: A Story about Abe Lincoln, Honesty, and the Power of Friendship,” by Henry Cole;
“Caterpillar Summer,” by Gillian McDunn;
“Daring Dozen: The Twelve Who Walked on the Moon,” by Suzanne Slade;
“The Day The Universe Exploded My Head: Poems to Take You into Space and Back Again,” by Allan Wolf;
“Digger And Daisy Go Camping,” by Judy Young;
“The Door At The End Of The World,” by Caroline Carlson;
“Dragons Eat Noodles On Tuesdays,” by Jon Stahl;
“Georgia’s Terrific, Colorific Experiment,” by Zoe Persico.
