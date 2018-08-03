The Bell County Comic Con is being held this weekend at the Expo Center, and with it being largely for adults, there is often a question of how to keep children entertained whenthey are brought along.
The Harker Heights Public Library has an answer for that in the form of a special children’s area.
“We’ve been working with Comic Con for a while,” said library director Lisa Youngblood, “and this year the library is going to be sponsoring a Kid Zone on Saturday and Sunday.”
The Kid Zone will be manned entirely with library staff and library volunteers, as well as Youngblood herself.
The specially designated area will be a place for parents to bring their children and either join in some fun activities with their kids, or take a seat in one of the provided chairs for a time while watching their kids have all the fun themselves.
There will be several activities going on at any given time being rotated throughout the event, and the activities will differ from Saturday to Sunday.
Some of the activities on offer, and in keeping with the spirit of the Con, will be Jedi training and making paper light sabers, a la Star wars; wizard training, and spell- and wand-making, a la Harry Potter; and an assortment of other arts and crafts for all ages. And, Youngblood assures, a few surprises.
“We just keep going, we never stop,” Youngblood said.
The Kid Zone will be located in Hall C at the Bell County Expo Center, and will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
