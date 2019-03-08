Spring Break is in the air at Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library, and the whole family is invited to the Spring Break Kick-Off Party at 2 p.m. Saturday, where games of all sorts will appeal to all ages and abilities.
With board, card and video games to choose from, there is plenty of opportunity to play a favorite game or experience a new one. Other family fun includes taking in a movie, enjoying the Friends and Family area, and taking a photograph for the Central Texas Jamboree reading challenge.
For information on the Central Texas Reading Jamboree, go to www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/ReadAcrossCentralTexas.
Other Saturday events include a family spring edition of the Paper Crafts Club at 11 a.m.
Art, craft, music, and game programs are featured during the week.
Maker Monday at 2 p.m. will show how to decorate your own catch ball game.
Teens can enjoy a Spring Break movie at 3 p.m. Monday.
Low-tech and high-tech fun for ages 5 to 11 bring board and video games, and obstacle courses to the library at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Bad Art Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday offers a creative way to destress and have fun with the process of creating.
The Science of Jenga explores the science behind this popular family game at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Teens can enjoy an afternoon of Spring Break Gaming at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Relax during Family Movie Matinee at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Learn about robots during Family Robotics Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Fiber Arts Friday at 2 p.m. gives all ages a chance to bring your own project to work on or to begin a new one with Miss Lisa.
A free musical performance at 7 p.m. Friday features classical guitarist Peter Fletcher, with pre-performancemingle and refreshments at 6:30 p.m.
Teens can wrap up spring break with Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon mini battles 1 p.m. Saturday.
