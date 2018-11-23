Some lucky Eastern Hills Middle School students were treated to a full Thanksgiving dinner at the Harker Heights Public Library last Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of a partnership between both the Friends of the Library and the library itself.
The event was the first of its kind to be held by the library.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said the idea behind the event was to reach out to the community’s teens and to provide the students with something special, while making sure that what was provided was healthy.
Hairston said, “We see them bring in pizza a fast food every day, so why not give them something healthy? They’re here, they’re hungry, and we like to feed them something healthy.”
Beginning at 4 p.m., about 100 hungry teenagers lined up to be served a dinner consisting of their choice of eitherham or turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, corn bread dressing, macaroni and cheese, rolls, and pumpkin pie. There was also a variety of beverages to choose from.
The idea for the event came from library director Lisa Youngblood, who was busy serving up turkey, ham, and pie to the middle schoolers, alongside several othervolunteers. She said, “The Friends of the Library and Sam’s helped us put this together…We’re very fortunate that our community could come together to provide this meal for our afterschool teens.”
“We’re very happy with the turnout,” Youngblood said.
Eighth grader Simeon Ben-Yaisreal couldn’t say enough about the entire event. Like a true foodie, he said, “The turkey is juicy, the potatoes are seasoned well—phenomenal.” He also said it was his first time trying pumpkin pie, and, after tasting it, declared it, “Extraordinary.”
Of the event itself, Simeon said, “This is spectacular. Everyone is having a good time, everything is positive ... it uplifts my spirit.”
The teenagers were all given an opportunity to get seconds, too, which everyone seemed quite ready to take advantage of, lining up once again to get another plate full of their favorites. Simeon’s twin brother, Solomon, took the opportunity to grab a second piece of pumpkin pie.
At the end of the event, while there were leftovers, there weren’t many. After eating their fill, the teens left with their appetites sated.
“I want to give props to Miss Lisa for putting this together,” Simeon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.