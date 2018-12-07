Joseph M. Salaiz, 44, lives in Harker Heights.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Orange County, California.
What brought you to the area?
I am an Army brat; my father was stationed here at Fort Hood.
Are you married? Kids?
I am single. I have three beautiful, smart and caring daughters ages 21, 13 and 11.
What is your current position?
I am a morning custodian with Killeen Independent School District.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is close to the lake. I like the Market Heights shopping plaza and the parks in Harker Heights are great.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I really dislike the roads. The roads really need new paint to show the definition.
I think they should lift the burn bans. The burn bans seem to not have been lifted in over a decade. I was basically raised here and remember a time where I could have a campfire at the lake. I believe that fire is a special thing; it’s such an appreciation of life.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddar’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Kirkland’s.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing an IMAX and a Carl’s Jr.
What church do you attend?
I attend Vintage Church, non-denominational.
What community work do you?
I work with teens and younger children in the area.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself with a degree and working with troubled teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.