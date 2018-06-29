Families from Harker Heights and Killeen came out to Carl Levin Park’s amphitheater on a recent Friday evening to enjoy a movie in the park, one of the special summer events that the city of Harker Heights’ Department of Parks and Recreation puts on every year.
Shown on a 40-foot inflatable movie screen, the movie choice this time was “The Lion King,” chosen as “a great way to kickoff Father’s Day weekend,” according to Activities Specialist Dorian Evans. “A lot of thought goes into planning all of our events that we put on for the city.”
The Kona truck was there serving Hawaiian-style shaved ice, the library was set up for face painting for the kids, and before the movie began, Evans held a “Lion King” trivia round that included prizes such as restaurant gift cards. Evans also had other prizes for a raffle she held.
In the meantime, about 100 people were arriving and arranging themselves in lawn chairs and on blankets, many with food and drink, in preparation for the movie to start.
Alisia Williams of Killeen came with her two teenaged children, and said that this was the first time she had been to an outdoor movie.
“I love that we can come and participate in all of this, even if we live in Killeen,” she said
Alicia Hunter of Harker Heights said, “This could not have been a better day — the wind is blowing, it’s not too hot — we’re going to have a good time tonight.”
David Harding of Killeen brought his daughter, 14-year-old Kaya; it turned out that “The Lion King” was Harding’s favorite movie. “Tonight is about us, father and daughter,” he said.
Evans admitted there is a lot of hard work that goes into planning events such as these, but she clearly enjoys it.
“I don’t work,” she said, “I play every day.”
Other films to be shown will be “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on July 13, and “Wonder,” on Sept. 21.
All area residents are invited to attend.
