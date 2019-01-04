Harker Heights residents now have the option of ordering smoothies and other food items at Tropical Smoothie Café.
Tropical Smoothie Café, which also has a drive-thru, celebrated its opening Aug. 24 in Harker Heights.
“We opened this place for those who wanted to eat healthier,” said Cristina Baza, one of the owners of Tropical Smoothie Café in Harker Heights. “We wanted to provide families the option of a healthier lifestyle.”
In addition to selling smoothies, Tropical Smoothie Café menu features toasted wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and bowls. It also has a kid’s menu.
“It is important for me as a mother to provide healthier options for children,” Baza said. “Teaching kids to eat healthier starts with the parents.”
Harker Heights residents said they enjoy the new establishment.
“I like that there are a lot of food options to choose from and the fact that I can customize my smoothie,” said Miranda Cabiad, a Harker Heights resident and student. “I also like the quesadillas here.”
And for those who want to dine in, there is free Wi-Fi.
“There is a really nice atmosphere here,” said Julia Veiga, a Harker Heights resident and student. “It is a nice place to study and get something healthy to eat.”
Veiga said she enjoys meals that are light and healthy.
“The people who come here are really cool,” said Andres Sandoval who has been a Tropical Smoothie Café employee since its opening in August.
Orders can also be placed online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or through the Tropical Smoothie app.
Baza said since everything is made fresh and isn’t prepared until an order is placed, that it may take a little longer than other places that have food pre-made.
Tropical Smoothie Café is located at Unit 400 at 300 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
The store is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.