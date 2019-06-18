Starbucks transitioned its Harker Heights store at 100 E. Central Texas Expressway into a Military Family Store on Wednesday.
“Military Family Stores are located around the country, to serve as a community gathering spot and as a resource to assist transitioning military families,” according to a news release by Starbucks.
In 2014 Starbucks announced it was going to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses. After reaching 10,000 the company decided to up the number to hire 25,000 by 2025.
“Probably sometime mid-June we’ll hit that 25,000 mark, five years ahead of schedule,” said Starbucks representative Chris Schmidt, speakiing at the Heights store Wednesday during a ceremony marking the store’s transition.
The Heights location began as a core store in the area and has been in business for 11 years.
“There are different categories of stores based upon the size of the community. That just references the size of the store. It’s not a major urban center, yet is a very busy location,” Schmidt said.
In order for a Starbucks to be changed to a Military Family Store, it must be nominated by the people in the community.
The unemployment rate for military spouses sits between 16 and 18% nationwide, according to the news release from Starbucks.
Turning the core store in Harker Heights into a Military Family Store helps with this unemployment rate, according to the company.
This is currently the 57th Military Family Store in the nation and the sixth in Texas, with another in Killeen.
For more information, go to Starbucks.com/military
