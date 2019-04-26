The award-winning Harker Heights Teen Court Program is partnering up with the cities of Killeen, Belton and Copperas Cove for the second Teen Court Competition.
The Heights Teen Court sponsored their first competition last year, going against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The Teen Court Collegiate Competition will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Kitty Young Council Chambers at Harker Heights City Hall.
This competition will replace the May 2 regular session of Teen Court and is made unique by inviting area high schools to participate.
The competition will have real cases, evidence and witnesses. The Harker Heights Police Department is also supporting the event by providing the officers involved to be available to testify.
Harker Heights Municipal Judge Billy Ray Hall, Jr. said he has received an overwhelming response from the neighboring cities.
The following have agreed to grade the student attorneys in the competition: Chase Lalouette, U.S. Air Force JAG Attorney; Assistant County Attorney Jim Murphy, juvenile prosecutor for Bell County; Dr. W.R. Mack, professor at Central Texas College; District Attorney Dusty Boyd, elected chief prosecutor for Coryell County; Judge Lisa Kuala, alternate municipal court judge, Copperas Cove; Tony Costa, retired municipal court judge; Garland Potvin, alternate municipal court judge, Harker Heights; Joel Loua, University of Mary Hardin Baylor; and Jordan Pender, Baylor Law School.
