Tabitha Humphrey, 40, lives in Harker Heights.
Where do you work?
I work at Teleperformance in Killeen. I also work at Door Dash, Favor and Lyft on the side.
What brought you to the area?
I have been here going on three years. I came here to be with my sister, who is in the military.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Tampa, Florida.
Are you married? Kids?
I am a single mom with one daughter, aged 9.
Tell me about your family.
I have two sisters and one brother; I am the youngest.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible.
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill. I have given samples of my jewelry and I help with other children’s hair.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is quiet and clean over here.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Five and Below.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more activities for the children to do. It is also missing more fun activities for the adults 35 and above to do.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Halloween.”
If you could be an animal what kind would you be and why?
I would be a bird because I can fly anywhere that I want. It looks so peaceful up in the sky.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself married and having my own business up and running. I sell Paparazzi Jewelry and I am trying to get a jewelry accessory store started.
What advice would you give to your younger self?
Work hard to get what you want in life, never give up.
How can we find your jewelry?
The website is miamoraccessories.com, phone number 813-764-6997.
