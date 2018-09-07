Deprimeniesha Blalock, 25, lives in Harker Heights.
Tell me about your family.
My mom and sister live in Killeen. I have four children: Royaute, age 2, Royal, age 1, Mazikeen, 10 months, and stepson Karsyn, 5. I am happily married to Cornesious.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Fort Worth.
What brought you to the area?
I lived here in 2014 and my husband retired in 2015. We moved back to Fort Worth and then decided to move back here to the Killeen area because it is cheaper.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is very family oriented and the kids can play outside with no worries.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the construction and all the detours.
What do you think you can bring to Harker Heights?
I can bring my very own nail salon. I enjoy doing nails and I am currently licensed to do it. If you would like me to do your nails you can contact me at queenblalock2011@gmail.com.
What community work do you do?
I donate clothes to Goodwill. I volunteer at my kids’ schools. I give free nail advice to people who ask for it. I help with my autistic sister, she is nonverbal and speaks sign language.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razoo’s.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Target.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is. Missing more family-friendly stuff to do. We need something like a Dave and Busters. We need more family activities outside of community activities. You have to go all the way to Austin and other places to do family oriented activities.
What is the last book you read?
“The Keys.”
What is the last movie that you saw?
“Super Fly.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself owning a successful nail shop with it perhaps becoming a franchise.
What advice would you give your younger self?
I would tell my younger self if I start something, finish it. Make sure you have your credit together.
