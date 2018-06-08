Alysia Perkins lives in Harker Heights, works in Killeen with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Tell me about your family.
I have three beautiful children and I am happily married.
What brought you to this area?
My husband got stationed here at Fort Hood, that is what brought us here.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Tell me about your job.
I work for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. I like that we support the Economic Development Corporation.
I’m proud to be a part of Greater Killeen Chamber as a business officer. Our office serves the Central Texas area, although it’s in Killeen. We offer resources for those that want to start a business so that the money that business owners do have can go back into the business. All of our services are free.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like that it is a family oriented area; it is clean. There’s a lot of pride in Harker Heights; you can feel it from the community. You never have to look for something for your children to do because there is a lot to do in this area and it doesn’t cost a lot.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Walmart.
What do you think Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing more sidewalks. The area is not as walkable as we like it to be.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at Killeen Community Center because it helps all the surrounding communities. I assist with Princess for a Day. I volunteer with the Killeen group Keep area clean. With the chamber, I volunteer with different nonprofit organizations to help out.
What is the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Shape of Water.”
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was the Bible.
If you were a fruit, what kind would you be and why?
I would be a sweet strawberry because I can be sweet and tart at times. Strawberries go well with most things.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself healthy and traveling more.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Don’t pass up good opportunities.
Don’t be afraid to step outside the box.
Know a good opportunity when you see it and take it for yourself.
Don’t doubt yourself.
I missed out on a lot of opportunities because I doubted myself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.