Pamela Hardge, 50, lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
I lived in Killeen for two years and I really like Harker Heights; I moved here in 2006. I liked the community, the area I live in.
Where are you from originally?
Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Are you married?
Yes, I am married to a great man named Michael.
Do you have any children?
I have three adult children — two daughters and a son.
Do you have any siblings?
I have 11 siblings; I am the sixth child, the second girl. My mother had six girls and five boys.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Razzoo’s.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the feel of Harker Heights, the convenience. The Harker Heights area is quiet, clean, and I am able to enjoy the area. We have Neighborhood Watch in this area and I am not afraid to come home at night. Harker Heights is building up more. I like the diversity of the restaurants.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I don’t like the fact that their aren’t enough family oriented places, or events. You can’t keep your money in Heights. You’ve got to spend your money in Austin and other surrounding areas.
What would you like to see in Harker Heights?
I would like to see more family-oriented activities. I would like to see more sit-down-style restaurants where you can sit down with your family and eat and fellowship.
What church do you attend?
My husband and I are leaders of the Encourager of Life Ministries in Harker Heights. We serve the Harker Heights community by offering the people a wonderful place of worship.
What community work do you do?
I am a radio personality at KRGN. I help at the local food banks. I volunteer at nursing homes like Rosewood. My church and I have taken some of the youth from church over to the nursing homes to have Bible study with them since they can’t get out anymore.
I donate to Goodwill and Ladies of Charity. I donate to the Salvation Army.
I donate items to the substance abuse center. I donate to benefits for cancer patients. During holidays like Thanksgiving, I give to a needy family.
What was the last movie that you saw?
“A Madea Family Funeral” By Tyler Perry.
What was the last book you read?
The last book that I read was The Bible.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years I see myself still living in Harker Heights and traveling with my ministry. I would like to have a place of learning and education for young parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.