Christopher Harvey, 18, is a graduating senior at Harker Heights High School and lives in Harker Heights.
What brought you to the area?
My mom got stationed here at Fort Hood. I was born here a few years after my mom got stationed here. However, I have lived in Florida and other places for a while, then back here.
Tell me about your family.
I have two older sisters, Antonia and Jaleea, and a younger brother named Michael. I have a wonderful, beautiful mother named Bonita Wright.
What are some of your awards and achievements?
I recently was signed to play Football at Mid America Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. My football team and I are Academic All-District. I received an honor cord for the AVID program. I received KISD Academic Honors for the 201o-2019 school year. My family did the Haka Dance, which is a celebration of becoming a man, coming into adulthood in the Polynesian culture. They performed this dance at my football scholarship signing and it went viral. Its on Twitter. Most importantly. God deserves all the credit!
What position do you play in football?
I play safety.
What are your strengths?
I never quit. I am always trying, I have determination. I am always working hard and never giving up.
What is your favorite store in Harker Heights?
My favorite store in Harker Heights is Dick’s Sporting Goods.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Razzoo’s.
What do you think Harker Heights is missing?
They need their own mall. I think it would very successful out here.
What community work do you do?
I help with a dance group called Vaila Pacifica located in the Central Texas area. I donate to Goodwill. I also donate my time and items to other organizations.
What was the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “The Picture of Dorian Grey by Oscar Wilde.”
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Avengers: End Game.”
How would you sum up your four years in Harker Heights High?
The friends and teachers that I have made in these past four years have shaped me into the person that I am today.
What advice would you give incoming freshmen?
Go in with an open mind, make sure that your on top of your work and NEVER fall behind.
Were do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself advancing in my studies of Kinesiology while continuing to play football as well.
