Marcel Ramirez, 18, lives in Harker Heights and attends Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
The military brought my family this area.
Tell me about your family.
I come from a family of five very caring and chill people. My family is easy to get along with.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a little brother named Rashad; he is 3 years old. I have a little sister named Destini; she is 9 years old. My mother is Melissa Ramirez, 44.
Where are you from originally?
I was raised in Columbus, Georgia, and grew up in Hawaii.
What accomplishments have you achieved in school?
Being elected as a Knight of the Round Table. I received a football scholarship to play at Resolution Prep Academyin Arlington. Keeping good grades is another great accomplishment of mine.
What grade are you in?
I am a senior this year.
What do you plan on studying in college?
Kinesiology.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at my church.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“Avengers: Endgame.”
What is your favorite restaurant?
Taqueria, because that is were I work.
What do you think Harker Heights is missing?
Wendy’s. We really need one here. I need that 4 for 4 (meal special).
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
All the construction.
What advice would you give those younger than you?
Ignore all the negativity and don’t let any of that get to you.
