Kayla Donovan, 17, lives in Harker Heights and works at H-E-B in Harker Heights.
What grade are you in? I am a senior at Harker Heights High School.
What brought you to the area?
I was born here at Darnall Army Hospital.
Tell me about your family.
I am the youngest. I have two older brothers, one in college and the other in the United States Army. My brothers’ names are Daniel and Josh. My parents are Mike and Angel, and they both work for Killeen Independent School District. My dad just retired from the Army two years ago.
What community work do you do?
I am a part of the business professionals of America. I am a part of the student council committee. I am on the girls soccer varsity team. I run the Haynes Elementary Tech Club. I tutor on the side. I donate a percent of my paycheck every week to the United Way. H-E-B takes out the percentage I tell them to each paycheck.
What college do you plan on attending after graduation?
I plan on attending either University of Texas-Austin, which is my first choice, or University of Texas in San Antonio, which is my second choice.
What do you plan on studying in college?
I plan on studying and getting a degree in cyber security.
Why did you choose to study cyber security?
My dad influenced me a lot. He showed me different parts of technology but cyber security stood out the most.
What kind of grades do you make?
I have made the A/B honor roll almost every year.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Acropolis.
Where is your favorite place to shop in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Target.
What is the last book you read?
The last book that I read was the Harry Potter series.
What was the last movie you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Halloween 2018.” What advice would you give younger kids? I would tell younger kids to stay focus on education and don’t forget to enjoy the little things while your still a kid.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the diversity. It has lots of different types of people around. It is nice to see what different cultures are about.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike that there isn’t a lot of things to do for the teenagers. We need more fun things like an arcade, Spare Time or something like that in Harker Heights.
If you could change anything about your life, what would it be?
I would see more of the world; I would like to travel more. South America is on my bucket list to travel.
Why did you decide to do Tech Club at Haynes Elementary?
When I was in elementary school, I missed out on all the stuff I was going to need in middle and high school as far as technology. I want to give the kids here, while they are still in elementary school, a chance to be exposed to it before it’s required of them.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, hopefully I will have a successful, well-paying job. I want to be financially stable with a family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.