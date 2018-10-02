Apryl Harris, 15. lives in Harker Heights, is in 10th grade at Harker Heights High School.
By Twila Hill
Herald correspondent
What brought you to the area?
I moved to Texas due to the military. My mom and dad decided to stay here and retire.
Tell me about your family.
My mother is LaTeisha Lawrence and she is married to Randy Lawrence. I have three sisters and one brother, I am the middle child: My brother is younger than me and I have two older sisters — one in college and the other is a senior in high school.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Birmingham, Alabama.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer with my church group. I attend Westside Baptist Church. I volunteer with AYPYN; we help with college tours and after school programs. I do this with Mrs. Tia Stadmire. I am a part of the step team, an athletic trainer and in the National Honor Society. I play volleyball and I do dance class at Harker Heights High. In my church, I am a youth usher, I am in youth choir and I am part of the ACT Team (a group that does community service, we go help serve food, etc.) and more.
What is something you recently started?
I just started driving.
What are some of your achievements?
When I was at Shoemaker last year, I ranked sixth out of the entire freshmen class. I took credit advancement courses at the Pathways campus and finished both semesters with all A’s.
What do you think about Harker Heights High School?
I like the education part of the school, however, the school is too strict and no fun.
What do you want to be when you grow up?
I want to be a criminal lawyer.
What college do you plan on attending?
My first choice is University of Georgia School of Law for law school. My second choice is University of Houston Law School.
Why do you want to study law?
I want to study law because my family has always been involved in the law either good or bad and I personally want to be involved in helping people get the justice that they need.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“The Searching.”
What is the last book that you read?
“The Murderous Daughters.”
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I like the plaza of stores that are across the highway from my home. That is the best thing because it has food involved.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the fact that I am away from my friends in Killeen. It is only 15 minutes away but it is still away from them.
When did you move to Harker Heights?
We moved here in April of this year when my parents had the house built.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
IHOP. It’s the best.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights is Ross; you can find so much stuff there.
What do you think that Harker Heights needs?
Harker Heights needs more fun things to do. Harker Heights needs more youth-related fun activities.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I see myself in college with a job to put myself through college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.