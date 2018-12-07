Each month Harker Heights High staff and faculty gives a shout-out to a staff member or members.
These staff members were voted from there fellow peers from shout-outs of the work they have done.
The winner for the month of October is Alina Wilder, 34.
Born and raised in Killeen, Wilder decided to give back to her community by becoming an educator.
“My dad got out of the military before I was born and my family decided Killeen would be our home,” said Wilder, who graduated from Ellison High School.
“ I have always loved teaching and school,” Wilder said. “I truly enjoy being around kids. I want to help instill in children to be better children and overall a better people. I also love sports, so it’s nice that I get to coach volleyball also.”Wilder currently teaches AVID at Harker Heights High.
Wilder earned her master’s degree in counseling from Texas A&M University, as well as a BS in psychology.
“I love what I do, I actually love getting up and going to work every day,” she said. “I get to help make a difference and the kids know I am always there for them.”
Wilder started teaching 10th grade at S.C. Lee Junior High in Copperas Cove before she became an educator with the Killeen Independent School District.
She has been teaching for 10 years and coaching for 13 years.
When asked why she believed she won teacher of the month, Wilder had this to say: “I am a team player and I go above and beyond the call of duty.”
Wilder was also teacher of the month two times when she taught at Patterson Middle School.
