Homeschool 1.jpg

Last week was Harker Heights Book Week, and Wednesday morning at the Harker Heights Public Library was a busy one with the Early Literacy event held that morning.

But the activities didn’t stop there; the members of the Homeschool Club got to participate in some special activities of their own when musical performer Laura Freeman stayed to lead them in a songwriting workshop.

