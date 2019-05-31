Homeschool Club is a Wednesday morning staple at the Harker Heights Public Library. Held every Wednesday at 11 a.m., the club not only gives lessons on different topics, but also gives children a chance to socialize with friends.
The last Homeschool Club of the school year was held this Wednesday, and while it will resume in August, children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said there would be plenty for the group to do during the summer months.
“We’ll still have an 11:00 time slot, with stuff to do all summer.”
The day’s lesson revolved around a subject near and dear to the 11 gathered children’s hearts — summer.
Hairston read the group two books, “And Then Comes Summer” and “Summer Colors!” The first book related different aspects of summer, such as dress (shorts), holidays (Independence Day), and activities (swimming and camping). The second was a rhyming picture book that talked about all the different, vibrant colors found during summertime.
The stories culminated in a Mad Libs activity. “We are going to use the Mad Libs to talk a little bit about our parts of speech,” Hairston said.
She introduced Mad Libs to the group by telling them, “These are a short, one-page story where we fill in the blanks with a different part of speech.”
She read the part of speech they were to fill in, then took three different suggestions from her audience, which they then voted on to decide which word would go in the blank for the final story.
Hairston reminded the children of what the parts of speech were as they came up in the story, such as adjectives, which describe a noun, or plural nouns, which are people, places, and things. As the story progressed, so too did the children’s excitement as they gave suggestions for the answers, though they waited patiently to be called on by Hairston. Their excitement increased, as well, as they voted for their favorites.
At the end, Hairston read the story, titled “Summer Fun at the Beach,” from start to finish with their answers plugged in. This left the kids in stitches as the story progressed, and had them demanding she read it again.
At the end of the lesson, Hairston gave the children copies of their own Mad Libs to take home and do with their families.
“That’s my favorite way to end the year,” Hairston said.
For a list of summer programs and activities, please go to the library’s web site at http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/library and click on the Special Activities link.
