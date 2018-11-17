By Lisa Davidson
Herald correspondent
NOLANVILLE — The NorthSide Baptist Church hosted a special service and festive banquet to celebrate with the community in honor of Veterans Day on Sunday.
Pastor Adam Garber invited the community to celebrate and honor all veterans for their selfless service and the sacrifices they made in order to serve their country.
“Veterans Day is huge for our church,” he said. “It is recognizing people and giving honor to whom honor is due.”
Veterans were invited to share their unique stories to inspire and educate.
“The greatest thing that you can do for a servant is to recognized them and honor them,” Garber said.
Two-time Silver Star recipient, retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Roy Johnson, was the guest of honor during the service and banquet.
“Thanking him for his service meant a lot for our church and it just means the world to honor someone how loves the Lord and also has served our country well,” said Garber.
Johnson intermittently served 20 years in the military and completed tours to Vietnam and Desert Storm.
“I love the Army, always have,” he said. “I am proud of what I did and I am proud of what all veterans did for our country.”
Johnson received two Silver Stars along with two Purple Hearts and six Army Commendation medals during his military career.
In remembrance of Veterans Day, Johnson used the occasion to look back and cherish friends and companions he met through his years in the Army.
“You meet people that you will never forget,” he said. “When I was in Vietnam … some of my many friends actually gave their life for me to do what I did. No one goes into battle thinking ‘I am going to win this battle or that battle.’ Someone else writes up the report.”
Johnson also pointed out that every single veteran is important for combat operations, even the ones staying behind.
“My grandfather served in the Army as a World War I veteran ... to guard the railroad here in the States,” Johnson said. “He never felt like he did anything, but he was a veteran and he did the job that they put him in.”
According to Johnson, each person has an integral part to play to make the Army operate smoothly.
“If it hadn’t been for those people, we wouldn’t have been able to do our jobs as combat veterans,” Johnson said.
No matter what job or branch, Johnson wants veterans to know they are appreciated.
“If you ever served in the military, it is something to be proud of,” he said. “I am proud to represent and be a friend to all veterans.”
Even after his active-duty time, the Army is still a big part of Johnson’s life, and he uses his skills learned throughout his career on a daily basis.
“I use something that I learned from the military every day,” he said. “You don’t think about it, you just do it.”
The cakes served during the banquet were dedicated to each branch of the military. Together with Johnson, the oldest service member of each branch in the audience cut each cake.
Johnson was touched by the community outreach and the festivities to celebrate Veterans Day.
Bethany Cane enjoyed the banquet with her three children and her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Cane.
“This is a time of remembrance for me and for our family,” she said. “We remember the sacrifices of the men and women and the freedom that they provided that we can continue in today.”
While the veterans enjoyed the festivities, Johnson said that giving thanks doesn’t have to be anything extraordinary.
“Just say thanks,” he said. “That means a lot to each and every one of us.”
In order to do so, it is important to honor and include veterans not just on Veterans Day, but every day.
“We are the community, so we are reaching out to veterans constantly here at our church,” Pastor Garber said. “We are in their homes, we are talking to them, we are providing them a platform to talk to get encouragement.”
Garber has been involved in military community churches at Fort Bliss and Fort Hood, for more than 12 years and knows from his own experience that many soldiers deal with the aftermath of the sacrifices they did for their country.
“A church environment provides a great environment for people who are in need and so the community just needs to do the same thing,” he said. “Reach out, love them, listen and just be a friend.”
