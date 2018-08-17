Andre Franklin, 33, works at IHOP in Harker Heights, lives in Killeen.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Midland, Texas.
What brought you to the area?
I came here to support some of my family already residing in the area.
Are you married?
No. I am not married.
Do you have any children?
I have a 13-year-old daughter.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I think that it’s a beautiful city. I believe that the city of Harker Heights is doing a wonderful job taking care of the city.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
There isn’t anything that I dislike about Harker Heights.
Where is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
My favorite place to shop in Harker Heights is Ross.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
My favorite restaurant in Harker Heights is Cheddars.
What community work do you do?
I am not currently doing any community work but I am working on some projects to better the community. I am also looking forward to visiting the Ronald McDonald House and volunteering some of my time.
What advice would you give to the youth of today?
I would tell the youth of today to always stay prayerful and keep God first in everything you do. Follow your dreams and never give up no matter what. Stand up for love and everything you believe in. Be your true self and never let anyone change you. Live a good life full of peace and joy.
