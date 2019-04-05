I took a trip last weekend to see my daughter in Grand Prairie.
If you don’t remember the last time I bragged on her, well, here I go again. She is the assistant choir director at Juan Seguin High School in the Arlington Independent School District.
She’s a little nervous right now as the dates for UIL choir contests draw near. She’s developed a rock solid sounding choir and I think they’ll score well.
“We’ll be thinking about you, Sugar Baby.”
The decision to make this trip came rapidly after we received a late-night call from her last Friday from Colorado, where a couple of choirs and the orchestra from Seguin High were on a ski trip. A senior student from one of the choirs had been seriously injured after colliding with what was described as an electrical box or something of that nature.
The moment Callie saw the girl on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance, she ran to her side and without saying a word let everyone know that she was in control.
To those who know Callie, that’s her approach and she does it with style. She did tell a paramedic, however, that she was going to stay with this girl and not leave her side.
While performing tests at the first hospital, doctors discovered that the student’s injuries were to the liver, pancreas and a finger but she couldn’t be airlifted to a trauma center because of heavy snow.
The patient, two paramedics and Callie boarded another ground ambulance and at a speed of 30 miles per hour made it to Denver two hours later.
While this drama continued to unfold, Callie had been in contact with her school principal and provided information about the girl’s condition. The girl’s mother caught a flight out of DFW and arrived about 2 a.m. Saturday, only to find out that doctors were preparing to perform surgery on her daughter that night.
After being courageously involved for hours in comforting the girl, talking with doctors and waiting for Mom to arrive, Callie was physically and emotionally spent.
She told her principal that she didn’t think there was any way she could survive a 14-hour bus ride home. He insisted that she fly home and that the school would reimburse her. I picked her up at the DFW Airport at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
The latest report on the student indicates that her surgery was successful, but she’ll need several weeks to recover.
The next few hours were filled with watching television, talking, listening to music and napping. Dinner was made up of orders from Chick-fil-A and Cane’s followed by real sleep.
Sunday was our fun day. Callie always tries to squeeze something interesting into our laid-back schedule.
We went to lunch at this cool hamburger joint near downtown Dallas. The guy who took our orders thought Callie and I were husband and wife. We told him to look again. He responded by asking us about the different shades of red his face had turned.
After lunch, we took a tour of the site where John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dealey Plaza. We saw all kinds of displays that I will never forget, but what is burned in my memory is the letter “X” that is painted on the spot in the roadway where the fatal bullet struck Kennedy.
One of the more interesting things on the humorous side was our Lyft ride back to Callie’s car. I could tell this lady was way off track and then she said, “Do you know where this place is?” Callie and I didn’t even look at each other. I hope I never hear that again from a driver.
We topped off our weekend by attending a concert by the Tallis Scholars at the Highland Park United Methodist Church.
The 11-member group was founded in 1973 and has established themselves as the leading proponentsof Renaissance sacred music throughout the world. The experience was magnificent.
In conclusion, this column was meant to encourage fathers everywhere to spend special moments with their daughters, even if they are adults. We’ve developed a special bond that I will always hold dear to my heart.
Bob Massey is a Herald correspondent.
