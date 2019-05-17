KILLEEN – Residents from Harker Heights and surrounding communities gathered Saturday for a day of fun, fellowship and fundraising to support the community at the annual Killeen Heights Rotary Club’s fish fry crawfish boil festival.
This year’s Rotary Club festival drew large crowds — and if crawfish or seafood wasn’t your thing, the Rotary Club had other delights to tantalize the taste buds.
“This event is to let the community get to know us better,” said Bill Webster, president-elect of the Killeen Heights Rotary Club. “We also here to give back to the community. The money that we make from our event today stays local to help support scholarships, children, schools and to help the Killeen Food Care Center, which we sponsor.”
A $12 ticket gave residents a choice of either crawfish, fried catfish or fried chicken, a silent auction, and a bake sale.
The auction items at this year’s festival were donated by members of the Killeen Heights Rotary Club and the local communities.
“The year our silent auctions goal is to raise over $5,000,” said Becky Isbell, a Killeen Heights Rotary Club member.
“Our motto is service above self, and I’m happy to be a part of this years’ fish fry and crawfish boil festival,” said Leah McGee a Rotary Club member and Harker Heights insurance agent.
“Our charity supports Families in Crisis and Friends in Crisis, along with local elementary schools in the area as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.