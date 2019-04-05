Lynn Davis, 56, lives in Harker Heights, works for Killeen Independent School District.
What brought you to the area?
I was in the military and got stationed here at Fort Hood.
Where are you from originally?
I am originally from Cincinnati, Ohio.
Do you have any siblings?
I have a sister named Kathy, 59, a brother named Rick, 48.
Tell me about your family.
My mother, Marilyn Davis, passed last year; she was 83. My dad, Richard Davis is 91.
I have a 23-year-old daughter named Genevieve and a 26-year-old son, Robert. I have four grandchildren, ages 7,4,2 and 4 months.
What do you like about Harker Heights?
I love the small-town feel even with the growth in the city. I love the parks and the community pool. I love the area so much that I decided after I got out of the military to put down roots here.
I love my church, Grace Christian Center. This area has nice people and it is a very classy area; hopefully it will stay that way.
What do you dislike about Harker Heights?
I dislike the lack of drainage and sidewalks in the high-traffic areas.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
Harker Heights is missing good drainage It is also missing more family entertainment and a drive-in movie.
What community work do you do?
I volunteer at my church. I sing in the choir and I am a part of the special needs ministry.
What college did you attend?
Excelsior College online. I received my bachelor’s degree from there in 2010.
What was the last movie that you saw?
The last movie that I saw was “Christopher Robin.”
What was the last book that you read?
The Bible.
What advice would you give the youth?
Live life day by day.
