Members of the Harker Heights Kiwanis Club and guests met Sept. 21 at the Harker Heights Library Activities Center for the installation of officers and board of directors for 2019-2020.

One of the many individual awards presented went to Kylie McKinzie, a student at Harker Heights High School, who attended a conference in August at Oklahoma City and was declared the winner of the Walter Hurst Sophomore of the Year Award for the Texas/Oklahoma District.

