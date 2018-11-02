The Ladies of Charity are busy putting their final touches on their 23rd annual Holiday Bazaar, set for this weekend, Nov. 3 and 4, at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church’s Parish Center, 2412 Stillhouse Road.
The event will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m.
Jane Barr, publicity chairman for the event, said, “We work on this all year long.”
Barr said items for sale this year will include “Homemade craft items, to plants, to books, to baked items, religious items, baby items and toys ... it’s a pretty big display of things.”
There will be plenty of Christmas items for sale, as well, such as decorations, ornaments, table décor, and wall hangings.
Ladies of Charity President Terri Gulig said there will be more than 60 items raffled off at the end of the event on Sunday. In addition to the many themed baskets, raffle items this year will include a sewing machine, a barbeque, and a 55” television. Gulig said, “Each basket averages about $75 to $100.”
The Knights of Columbus will be providing food on both days of the bazaar. Gulig said Saturday’s fare will include such fare as hot dogs and hamburgers, while Sunday morning the Knights will be supplying their “famous Knights’ breakfast” of omelets, waffles, and a fruit bar.
Gulig said, “We have very little overhead, most everything is donated, and is 100 percent volunteered.”
“The money we raise from this and the Thrift Store go to the needy and charities in the community,” Barr said.
Last year, the Ladies of Charity raised $20,000 through their efforts. Gulig said that their goal this year is to raise $25,000.
Barr said, “It’s getting bigger and better every year.”
“We love doing it, we love the people who come to it,” Gulig said.
