Christopher Ramos, 43, work in Harker Heights.
Where you from originally?
New York City, New York.
Are you married? Kids?
Divorced. Six children. Jasmine, Melinda, Christopher Jr., Anthony, Deangelo and Angel.
What brought you to the area?
I moved down here to be with my dad when he found a job. I was 1 year old when my siblings and I moved here with my mother.
What is your job title?
I own my own landscaping business. Chris’s Lawn Care Plus is the name of my business.
How long have you been in business?
I have been in business for 28 years.
What areas do you service?
Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove, Kempner and Lampasas.
How many employees do you have?
Three employees plus myself; this is a family-owned business.
What is your favorite restaurant in Harker Heights?
Galaxy Burger.
What is your favorite place to shop at in Harker Heights?
Walmart.
What do you think that Harker Heights is missing?
I think that Harker Heights is missing a nice, fancy restaurant. One you can walk into and eat and enjoy conversation without loud music and yelling. It should have a nice musician playing piano or some nice instrument while we eat.
What community work do you do?
I go to the homeless shelter to drop of blankets and food. I talk to young couples about the advantages and disadvantages of getting married young. I work with outreach programs. I give discounts for military, veterans and the elderly.
What is the last movie that you saw?
“Untouchables” is the last movie that I saw.
What is the last book that you read?
The last book that I read was “IT” by Stephen King.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself and my business growing even more. I hope to be a successful business owner.
How can people find your business?
Facebook: Go to the market place on Facebook and click on Chris’s Lawn Care Plus.
