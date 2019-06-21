The Harker Heights library was a busy place last Saturday afternoon.
Not only did it have one big event occurring in Room A, there was also the regularly scheduled Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh meet.
But library clerk Rose Ramon also held something a little different, just for kids: Sharpie Art Coffee Mugs.
“This is the first time we’ve done this with coffee mugs,” Ramon said. “I saw it on Pinterest and tried it for myself. It turned out great and I thought I’d try it with my teens.”
The idea behind the two-hour art program is simple. It begins with a plain white coffee mug (“I got these from Dollar Tree,” Ramon said). Then designs are drawn on the mug with Sharpie markers.
Once the designs are complete, the mug is baked in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Once they cool completely, the mugs are ready for use.
Ramon did warn, however, that the mug has to completely cool or there is still a risk of smudging the designs. She also warned that the mugs are not dishwasher safe and must always be washed by hand.
The timing of the program was fortuitous, too. Twelve-year-old Isabella Perez made her mug for her father. She said, “I love my dad so much. I made this because it’s going to be Father’s Day tomorrow.”
Twelve-year-old Janicesta Browne of Killeen said, “I made this for the whole family.” She then said, laughing, “Even if it had my name on it, they would use it anyway.”
Of course, many participants just wanted to a chance to try their hand at the Sharpie art and have a cool piece of that they could use themselves.
Killeen resident Ashton Rivera, a library program regular, drew a cute anime mouse on one side of his mug with tiny paw prints on the other side, saying, “I made this for myself. I thought I’d make something cute instead of something dark and grim.”
Rivera would also help his seatmate and other attendees with their designs, only too happy to lend a hand.
David Harding of Killeen brought his daughter, 15-year-old Kyla, to the event. He said, “She wanted to come out here and draw on a mug, so we brought her out here.”
Kyla’s mug had a large paw print on one side and a picture of Stitch (from the movie “Lilo and Stitch”).
The designs may have been drawn in part by Rivera, but she colored those designs with a bright turquoise blue and light pink.
Her mug would get lots of use. She said, “I’m making this for myself. I do drink coffee. I drink milk tea, too.”
“Some of these are just phenomenal,” Ramon said. “It just amazes me how creative they can be.”
Two parents, Sandra Restivo and Katrina White, both of Killeen, brought their sons, who have special needs. Both women said that while their sons do take part in the adaptive sports program that the city of Harker Heights offers, they are always on the lookout for other things for their sons to do. This program fit the bill nicely as both boys made mugs that they were very proud of.
White said, “With our two kids being special needs, this is something they can do (alongside) regular kids that they can’t do at school.”
She and Restivo planned to see what other programs the library was offering over the summer that the boys might want to participate in.
White’s son, 17-year-old Kristian, proudly displayed his finished mug, saying, “I made it for me.” He said of the afternoon’s program, “I liked it.”
In all, there were more than 30 teens who participated, and even more that Ramon had to turn away.
“It was a phenomenal turnout,” she said.
