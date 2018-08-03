The Harker Heights library’s Bookworms & Crafters Club met last Thursday for a night of stories, rhymes, songs, and crafts with children’s librarian Amanda Hairston.
Hairston began the evening with the song, “If You’re Ready for a Story, Stomp Your Feet,” marching the stomping children into the reading room.
Hairston read three children’s books to the audience of 28, which she explained were all about “… lords and ladies, and knights and villains, because it’s Medieval Day on Saturday.”
The first story, “Dragon Was Terrible,” featured dragons and knights; the second story was “Princesses Wear Pants,” featuring an adventurous princess; and the third story was “A Cold Winter’s Good Knight,” featuring dragons and a knight, and which had the children hooked from the beginning. Hairston included the children in the story-telling by asking them questions and inviting plenty of audience participation.
Hairston interspersed the story-telling with nursery rhymes which also kept to the night’s theme such as “Humpty Dumpty,” which she used a felt story-board for, and songs, such as “The Grand Old Duke of York,” which had the children laughing as they acted out the song.
Story time ended with the song, “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” but there were still puppets to play with and crowns and wands during make during arts and crafts time. The evening concluded with a royal crown fitting.
One mother who had brought her daughter to the event said she enjoys the fact that there is always some kind of theme to these nights. She said that last week’s story time was about city workers, which tied to Community Night.
Debra Hendrix of Harker Heights brought her three granddaughters, ages two, four, and nine. A retired educator herself, she said, “Education is very important. Now that I have grandchildren, I want to expose them to going to the library.”
Hairston said, “This program is all year-round, every Thursday at 6 p.m.” She noted that once the new school year begins, the Home School Club will meet every Wednesday at 11 a.m. starting Aug. 29. The summer reading program also goes until the very end of August.
