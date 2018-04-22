Children made music and examined fossils as part of an arts and sciences festival on Saturday at the Harker Heights Public Library.
This year’s festival was aptly named Full STEAM Ahead, with STEAM standing for science, technology, engineering, art and math, according to children’s librarian Amanda Hairston.
This is the fifth year that the Harker Heights library has hosted an event such as this; however, according to Friends of the Library treasurer Julianna Green, who was making tops with some of the children, the previous years had all focused on art. “This year is unique because the science component was added,” she said.
The event was sponsored by Friends of the Library, the CTC Child Development Center, and the Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Association for the Education of Young People.
Janeen Garza, president of the association’s Central Texas Chapter and coordinator for CTC’s Child Development department, had CTC students manning several activities for children, such as tie-dye and gelatin art, and even homemade playdough, which came complete with a recipe for parents to take home with them.
An excited, “Ooh! I love fossils!” came from 7-year old Micah Brewster when he discovered the Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society’s table, where children could touch large specimens, take a smaller fossil home with them, and even paint a fossil mold.
“It’s a pleasure to educate the kids, “said David Farhie, the society’s president.
In addition to the employees, and sponsors and their representatives, there were many teen volunteers, especially from Harker Heights High School’s Knights of the Round Table.
Other activities featured were music recitals, an instrument room where younger children could explore different instruments such as a giant keyboard and drums, beanbag tossing, just to name a few.
Library Director Lisa Youngblood said, “We want to foster children’s learning through play.”
Hairston added: “We want to celebrate children’s curiosity, and their ability to engage in these entities (science and art), and their desire to take their learning further.”
