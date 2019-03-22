During a week filled with lots of fun spring break activities, the Harker Heights Public Library also brought Science Night last Thursday night.
Different from Wednesday’s Science Day, which saw a program that children’s librarian Amanda Hairston called “The Science of Jenga,” Thursday night’s program was all about robotics.
“The older ones will do the Lego Wedo kits,” Hairston said. “It will be less involved than with Science Club — less building, more programming.”
The Lego Wedo kits contain 280 Lego building parts, a “Smarthub” (an electronic “building brick” that uses a battery source and Bluetooth technology to connect to the software), a motor, and two sensors.
Once a “robot” of sorts is built (in Science Club it was Milo the Science Rover), it can be programmed to move in different ways, play sounds and flash lights in combinations.
The kits have a target age of around 7, though with Hairston’s direction and supervision children as young as 5 were able to participate with the programming. And because there were only three kits, affording only six children at a time to use them, there were other stations set up around the room with other activities to occupy the children when they were waiting, as well as for the younger children.
Hairston said of the different stations, “We’ve got regular Legos out there, wooden blocks, foam blocks, and Interlox — they’re like squares with notches in them so you can turn them and build up.”
From the nearly three dozen children who came to the event, Hairston randomly chose six to sit at the Wedo station, while the remainder scattered to the other building stations to make their own creations, such as the one nine-year-old Alexandro Alvarez made at the Lego station. “This is my Legomobile,” he said. “It’s a house and it flies. It’s kind of like a mobile police home.”
At the Wedo station, children first watched a brief tutorial on their tablets and then followed the instructions to make their robots.
Then they connected these to their tablets using Bluetooth technology. Once the robots were connected, children used the tablets to program them to play musical tones and even light up integrating a motion sensor they had built in to the robots.
Twelve-year-old Nathaniel Gribble said, “I am a master builder ... I’ve done Wedo 1.0 and Lego Mindstorms.”
Nathaniel’s father, Will Gribble, said, “He did the Lego Mindstorm at another library we went to — they did programming and everything.”
Hairston even gave the youngest participants a chance to check out the robots, allowing them to press a few buttons on the tablets to make the robots make a few sounds.
In the end, everyone who wanted a turn got one, and everyone had a turn playing with the Legos and blocks.
“It was a great turnout,” Hairston said. “It was a preview of what we would do in a robotics camp or STEM camp.”
She’s referred to the Lego robotics camp and STEM camp that the library will be offering this summer.
“The kids had a great time, and I had a blast,” Hairston concluded.
