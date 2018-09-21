With school now officially in session, the Harker Heights library has a brand new line-up of programs for all ages.
The teen programs, however, are unique, in that they are tailored for ages 12 to 17, and are designed as what library clerk Rose Ramon terms “come and go.” In other words, participants can come and go as they wish, or are able, throughout the hourlong program.
“Most of the time they (the kids) are waiting to be picked up after school,” Ramon said.
Held once a month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the first of these programs kicked off on Monday, with Recycled Book Art.
The idea originated with Ramon, who initially found the project on Pinterest. Rather than throw away books that couldn’t be repaired, she removed the pages, and then had designs drawn on them. What emerged was, simply, art.
Art skills aren’t required, just a desire to create. “We just ask them to be as creative as possible,” said Ramon.
Twelve-year-old Annalise Priest is a student at Liberty Hills Middle School in Killeen, and had her father drive her to the library for the afternoon.
Annalise began with a rose, which she drew freehand. “It represents my mom. Her favorite color is red, and it brought my attention when I saw it,” Annalise said.
She enjoyed the project so much that she did pages for each of her two best friends, as well.
One exception made that afternoon was for Cynthia Graham of Harker Heights, who had brought her granddaughters, ages 10 and 12, to the library for some computer time.
She said, “I thought if I came over to do it, my granddaughters would, too.” They didn’t, preferring other activities, but Graham stayed to finish the project that she had begun, a heart with wings.
There will be three teen programs in October: Friday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. will be Early Out Afternoon Movie; Monday, Oct. 22 will be Washi Tape Creations; and Wednesday, Oct. 24 will be the National Novel Writers Month Kickoff Party at 6 p.m.
Every Wednesday in November at 6 p.m. will have National Novel Writers Month meetings. Then December will have two programs: Mon. Dec. 17 will be Ornament Creation Station; and Friday, Dec. 21 will be Early Out Afternoon Movie.
Please visit http://www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us/index.php/2011-11-22-17-14-10/library and click on “Special Events” or the “Teens” tab, or call 254-953-5491 for more information.
