While last week’s Science Club at the Harker Heights Public Library focused more on engineering and technology, this week’s Science Club on Wednesday afternoon went back to basics with a lesson on solubility for “Sweet Science” in honor of Valentine’s Day.
“We always like to do something with candy around Valentine’s Day, and we call it ‘Sweet Science,’” explained children’s librarian Amanda Hairston.
“(Solubility) is a harder concept for them (the kids), but I think when we get down to doing the lesson they see better what we’re talking about,” Hairston said.
Hairston began the lesson by explaining what a solute, solvent, and solution are. A substance is soluble, she explained to the eight gathered children, if it dissolves in a liquid. That liquid is the solvent, and the substance dissolved in that liquid is the solute. The two together form the solution.
To help the children understand the concept a little better, she gave the example of sweet tea. The tea is the solvent, the sugar is the solute, and together (the sweet tea) they create the solution.
Hairston then pulled out two bowls, a container of water, and a bag each of M&Ms and Skittles. “I can do a magic trick with these,” she said. She put the Skittles and M&Ms in separate bowls with the letters on the candies facing up. Then she poured water over the candy.
Hairston asked the children to form a hypothesis, “An educated guess based on what you already know,” she explained. What will happen to my M&Ms and my Skittles?”
Six-year-old Wyatt Friddle guessed that the water might change color. Eight-year-old Sarah Martin guessed the water would ruin the taste of the candy. At this point, Hairston invited everyone to come observe what was happening to the candy in the bowls.
What the children saw was that the letters (the S’s and the M’s) on the candies were floating on the surface of the water. “The S’s are floating everywhere!” said Sarah.
Sarah and her friend, five-year-old Melanie Tjaden, were very engaged in their observations, noting the different scents and colors as the candies continued to dissolve. “The letters look like snow,” observed Melanie.
“The candy coating is dissolving,” Hairston said. “Sugar is soluble in water—it will dissolve in water.”
“So why do the S’s and M’s not dissolve, too?” Hairston asked the children. She explained, “The food dye they use to stamp the letters are NOT soluble, but the good news is that you have stomach acid to dissolve it, so it is edible.”
At the end of the lesson, the children all received Valentine cards and pencils from Hairston, as well as a handful of M&Ms, which, seemingly undeterred by the afternoon’s lesson, the children all ate right there.
Also, by the end of the lesson, the children were also able to list other drinks that are examples of solubility, such as Kool-Aid, hot chocolate, and chocolate milk.
“They don’t always think about their favorite drinks being a chemical solution,” Hairston said.
“This lesson does such a fun job of mixing science and whimsy together,” Hairston said.
Science club meets every Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
