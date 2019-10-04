On the first Tuesday of every month, Harker Heights Public Library reference librarian Christina Link leads a special arts and crafts program just for adults. No special skill is required, only a desire to relax and unwind with an easy project that differs every month. And all materials are provided by the library.

The featured project for October was decorative fall candle holders. “We’re going to be making fall votive jars,” Link told the eight assembled people on Tuesday night. “We have stencils here, paints (and) some string if you want to tie it around the rim with a little bow.”

